Stunning brand-new build in Ann Arbor's Burns Park hits the market

ANN ARBOR - The Burns Park neighborhood is best known for its diverse character of homes, some of them among the oldest in the city.

That's why new construction is rare in the sought-after area.

Located just blocks away from Michigan Stadium, 1204 Brooklyn Ave. has just come on the market. It is a five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home with more than 2,900 square feet of living space.

The main level has an open concept layout with a central staircase. The chef's kitchen is perfect for entertaining with its large footprint, plentiful counter space and natural lighting. Modern glass light fixtures and an art deco-style backsplash round out the space.

The spacious bedrooms also feature built-in storage, but what really shines in this home are the bathrooms. From barn doors and a waterfall shower, to floor-to-ceiling tile and double vanities, the bathrooms are showstoppers.

The price? $1,199,900.

Have a look in the photos below.

Credit: Stephen Silverberg

See the full listing here.

