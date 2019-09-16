Tour nine stunning remodeled homes in Ann Arbor area this weekend

ANN ARBOR - Are you passionate about home renovations?

Then you'll want to clear your weekend plans to attend the Builders & Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor's 30th annual Fall Remodelers Home Tour on Saturday and Sunday.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can tour nine remodeled homes in Ann Arbor and Plymouth.

Tickets are $10 (cash or check only) and can be purchased at any home during the tour. They are valid for both days and admission for attendees 16 and under is free.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the following locations:

BRAG Ann Arbor: 179 Little Lake Drive, Ann Arbor (Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Cowdin Design+Build showroom: 748 Starkweather St., Plymouth.

Haven & Co.: Two locations at 863 Penniman Ave. in Plymouth and 111 N. Center St. in Northville.

The following homes will be featured on the tour:

1. Architectural Resource & Vinewood Custom Builders (pictured above)

1042 William St., Plymouth

"Whole House Remodel and Addition to an Historic Home -- This 1920's Dutch colonial has been completely updated, while maintaining its historic charm, and is just a stroll away from downtown Plymouth, which is 20 minutes or so from Ann Arbor."

Photo courtesy: Cowdin Design + Build

2. Cowdin Design + Build

1441 Carol Ave., Plymouth

"Whole House Remodel -- 'Flip' houses aren't often entered in our tours, but this is no ordinary flip. It has been rebuilt from the inside out, with new wiring, plumbing and just about everything else. Visitors will discover a loft and three bedrooms and two baths upstairs, that helped to more than double the size of this home near downtown. Now available for sale!"

Photo courtesy: Cowdin Design + Build

3. Cowdin Design + Build

12565 Latheron Drive, Plymouth

"Basement Remodel -- This is an amazing basement remodel for family use, entertainment, parties and more. It is bright, spacious and modern, and near the other two homes in Plymouth, just south of M-14. The custom bar and wine cellar are not to be missed."

Photo courtesy: Alpha Design+Build

4. Alpha Design+Build

1375 Bardstown Trail, Ann Arbor

"Kitchen and Mudroom Remodel -- We are looking forward to seeing how this looks when it all comes together, as the before photo shows the contrast with the design rendering, but leaves it up to us to image the beautiful Motawi tile backsplash and other fine improvements."





Photo courtesy: Rochman Design Build

5. Rochman Design Build

2015 Day St., Ann Arbor

"Kitchen and Mudroom Addition -- This Ann Arbor Hills home was built in 1927 but inside it is a stunning, fresh look, filled with natural light and tasteful design. See how adding on storage space and updating can truly make an old home feel new again, without losing its original comfort and appeal."

Photo courtesy: Better Shelter

6. Better Shelter

1530 Hanover Court, Ann Arbor

"Whole House Remodel -- The walk-in shower and sleek soaking tub, are just a couple things that stand out in this project. Visitors will appreciate the decision to reconfigure the main floor space to create a spacious master suite to connect with the luxurious bathroom and stylish new kitchen."





Photo courtesy: Giraffe Design Build, LLC

7. Giraffe Design Build, LLC

1100 Brooks St., Ann Arbor

"New Build -- Another must-see, unique project that pushes remodeling all the way into a complete new build for an artistic family. It's one of three homes in the Water Hill neighborhood that are on this fall tour. Lovely natural materials are used throughout, and the sustainable footprint completes the home's thoughtful total renovation."





Photo courtesy: Dexter Builders

8. Dexter Builders

800 Pomona Road, Ann Arbor

"Whole House Remodel -- This is a true whole-house remodel, from the new entry architecture, to the relaxing backyard patio, and new kitchen and basement. Stand-out features include built-in corner seating off the kitchen, an expansive walk-in pantry, large kitchen island for the avid cooks that call this home."





Photo courtesy: Meadowlark Design+Build

9. Meadowlark Design+Build

970 Pine Tree Drive, Ann Arbor

"Remodel Plus Addition -- From manufactured to magnificent, the new entry greets visitors with an inviting covered porch and unique attached deck. Energy efficient improvements include a small addition of a screen porch in the back, improved flow through the kitchen."

For more information, visit the tour's website.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.