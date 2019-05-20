University of Michigan's Department of Dance to get new building after 110 years

This aerial view looking east shows the planned location of the new dance building south of the Moore Music Building and Brehm Pavilion on North Campus. Schematic design produced by TMP Architecture Inc., located in Bloomfield Hills, MI.…

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan's Department of Dance at the School of Music, Theatre & Dance has big plans to construct a new 24,000-square-foot facility on North Campus.

The project will be the first time the department has had a dedicated facility in 110 years.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved plans for the $19 million facility one year ago and last week approved the building's schematic design.

The new structure will more than double the square footage of the space the department currently utilizes and will include dance studios, locker rooms, administrative space and a performance venue with seating for 100 people.

"The new facility will invigorate and highlight dance at Michigan," David Gier, dean of the School of Music, Theatre & Dance, said in a statement. "We expect this new space will bring our creative community together and unleash some really exciting cross-disciplinary activity."

Located adjacent to the Brehm Pavilion at the Earl V. Moore Building, the new facility will accommodate approximately 76 dance majors with four large, flexible studio-classrooms and serve more than 800 other students who use studio space each year.

"This new studio will provide a state-of-the-art teaching environment, complete with technology that has become standard in the teaching and choreographing of dance, such as computers, video cameras and monitors," Gier said. "It is an investment in our current faculty and students, and will enhance recruitment of the most talented dancers, teachers and scholars of dance in the country."



The project was designed by architectural firm TMP Architecture Inc., based in Bloomfield Hills.

Construction on the building is expected to be completed by spring 2021.

