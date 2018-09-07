Register to vote at Ann Arbor YMCA with League of Women Voters on Sept. 15, 20

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor YMCA and the League of Women Voters are teaming up to register voters ahead of Election Day on Nov. 6.

Voters must register by Oct. 9 in order to be eligible to vote.

The events will be held at the Y at 400 W Washington St. on:

Saturday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Participants can either register to vote or learn how to vote absentee if they are registered elsewhere. The Y will also be providing material on ballot box issues.

"Nonprofits like the Y reach people who are typically underrepresented in the political process -- young people, lower-income individuals, and ethnic and racial minorities -- and historically participate at lower rates." - Ann Arbor YMCA

Experienced volunteers from the League of Women Voters will be onsite to assist participants in filling out a voter registration form and to answer questions. They will hand-deliver all forms to the City Clerk.

The events are nonpartisan. They are designed to encourage a higher voter turnout.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction. Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.