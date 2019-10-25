Renovated Michigan Union retail, food partners announced

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Five food partners and five retail partners have been announced as service providers within the newly renovated Michigan Union when it opens in January.

Panera Bread, Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, MI Burger, Mama DeLuca's and Blue Market have signed agreements to move into the University of Michigan student and faculty hub and will join the existing Panda Express and Subway.

Barnes & Noble, the U-M Credit Union, the U-M Tech Shop (formerly Computer Showcase), PNC ATM, and the Michigan Union Ticket Office have also signed agreements to operate within the space.

All of the services in the union will accept student dining currency -- BlueBucks and Dining Dollars -- which are added to student and staff MCards.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

In a press release, Michigan Union director Amy White said: "Our final choices offer Union guests a mix of options that meet everyday needs with exciting selections that will make them want to return regularly. Students had significant involvement in the selection process and provided invaluable insight into student needs, concerns and preferences."

With an anticipated opening date sometime in January, the Michigan Union has been undergoing an $85.2 million renovation since May 2018. During the renovations, food and retail services have not been in use as the entire building has been closed.

The Michigan Union recently celebrated its 100th birthday on Oct. 16.

For updates on the renovations in the Michigan Union, visit its website here.

The Michigan Union is at 530 S. State St.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.