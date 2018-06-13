Report: University of Michigan among schools with most alums leading Fortune 100 Companies

ANN ARBOR - Fortune Magazine recently released its 64th annual Fortune 500 List, including the educational backgrounds of each company's CEO.

After an analysis, US News and World Report found that the University of Michigan tops the list with four grads serving as CEOs of Fortune 100 companies, along with Cornell and Texas A&M University.

Combined, Fortune 500 companies employ 28.2 million people and make up for two-thirds of the GDP in the U.S.

Here are the Wolverines leading those companies, as described by U-M's Ross School of Business:

Tom Wilson, BBA ‘79 "Chairman and CEO of The Allstate Corporation, a role he’s held since 2007. He’s been with Allstate for more than 20 years in a variety of executive roles."

Timothy Sloan, MBA ‘84 "Was elected chief executive officer of Wells Fargo & Company and a member of the board of directors in October 2016. He became president in November 2015."

Larry Page, BA '95 "Co-founded Google with Sergey Brin, is the CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. Page earned a bachelor's in engineering with a concentration in computer engineering from U-M."

Jim Hackett, BGS ‘77 "CEO of Ford. Before he was named CEO in May 2017, he spent 20 years with furniture company Steelcase, served on the board at Ford, and did a brief stint as interim athletic director at U-M."



