Reuse Runway to take center stage Oct. 26 at Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Oct. 26, the models in the Reuse Runway show will take center stage during the Briarwood Mall Boo Bash from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Ann Arbor.

Hosted by SCRAP Box, an Ann Arbor nonprofit that encourages creative reuse of scrap materials, the inaugural event turns landfill-destined materials into haute couture.

Highlighting eco-friendly recycling, art and the reuse of materials, Reuse Runway design teams and individual designers of all ages have been attending workshops to guide their design process and garment construction since July.

"I am so excited for the opportunity to bring the environmental issues that we all care about to light in such a fun and creative way! Our area is full of students, artists, and creatives who I know will come up with some really amazing designs," said Claire Tyra, the director of SCRAP Box, in a press release.

"Our team of dedicated staff and volunteers has been working hard this year to bring more events to the community. This will be our biggest one yet!"

Each outfit has been matched to an environmental theme and is made out of 75% reused materials.

At the event, garments will be judged on three categories: environmental impact, design, and construction.

More About SCRAP Box

SCRAP Box is a nonprofit organization with a mission to encourage the creative reuse of materials and encouraged environmentally sustainable behaviors. The organization provides educational programs and events as well as affordable materials to the community.

Briarwood Mall is at 100 Briarwood Circle. SCRAP Box is at 581 State Circle.

