Reward offered in search for retired University of Michigan professor's killer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing 77-year-old Robert Sharp.

Sharp was a retired University of Michigan professor. He taught chemistry and was considered one of the best in his field. He was found dead in his basement around 9:45 p.m. June 11 during a welfare check. Investigators believe he died sometime the night before.

Anyone with information on Sharp's death needs to call the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939.

