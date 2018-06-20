All About Ann Arbor

Reward offered in search for retired University of Michigan professor's killer

Police do not believe Robert Sharp's death was accidental

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing 77-year-old Robert Sharp. 

Sharp was a retired University of Michigan professor. He taught chemistry and was considered one of the best in his field. He was found dead in his basement around 9:45 p.m. June 11 during a welfare check. Investigators believe he died sometime the night before. 

Anyone with information on Sharp's death needs to call the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939. 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.