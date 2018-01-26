Richard Spencer will not come to University of Michigan this semester

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan announced Friday that white supremacist Richard Spencer will not be speaking on campus this semester.

U of M will continue to consider Spencer's request to rent space to speak on campus, but no dates are being considered before the end of this semester, the school announced.

This academic year ends with spring commencement April 28.

President Mark Schlissel said U of M would only rent a venue to Spencer if the university's Division of Public Safety and Security could assure a reasonably safe setting for the event.

University officials said the latest communication from a Spencer representative suggested the possibility of looking at dates later in the year.

U of M officials said they will continue their safety and security assessments before offering possible dates.

Spencer is scheduled to speak March 5 on the campus of Michigan State University. The two sides reached an agreement that resolved a lawsuit filed against MSU.

