Ring in 2019 at these five fabulous New Year's parties in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - 2018 has been a wild ride for everyone. Say goodbye and good riddance by celebrating the end of the year with trivia, a NOLA-themed dinner, a Tiki party and more at one of these five fantastic NYE parties around Ann Arbor.

Eat your fill at the New Orleans Swing NYE Party! Photo credit | Detroit Filling Station

New Orleans Swing NYE Party

Detroit Filling Station

Start celebrating NYE early at Detroit FIlling Station’s NOLA-themed dinner party. Gobble down some gumbo and po’ boys as well as beautiful beignets starting at 5 p.m. Then listen to jazz and swing music from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. while wearing a fun balloon crown courtesy of Trent Totally Twists. To make reservations, send an email to detroitstreetfillingstation@gmail.com or call 734-224-2161.

Listen to the Pherotones on NYE. Photo credit | The Last Word

The Pherotones New Year's Eve Celebration

The Last Word

For $5, round out 2018 by seeing the Pherotones at the Last Word from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Before midnight, the Pherotones will be performing pub classics and favorites with a special 90s set to finish the evening. The dress code for this event is ASAP “ as sharp as possible."

Test your trivia knowledge at the Haymaker. Photo credit | Haymaker Ann Arbor

New Year's Eve Trivia

Haymaker Ann Arbor

I like trivia. You like trivia. We all love trivia! Grab your friends and head to the Haymaker for NYE Sporcle Trivia at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Trivia is free and all tables will be first-come, first-serve. First place winners will receive $50 gift cards with $30 gift cards going to second place. Haymaker will also be tapping into Founder’s KBS at 5 p.m. followed by the tapping of Founder’s CBS at 6 p.m.

Say hello to 2019 at the HOMES Tiki party. Photo credit | HOMES Brewery

HOMES NYE Tiki Party

HOMES Brewery

From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., head over to HOMES Brewery for a NYE Tiki Party! Tickets are pricey at $75 but include a three-course buffet, two drink tickets, as well as a complimentary champagne toast. There will also be special beer tappings, a tiki cocktail menu, as well a vinyl DJ. HOMES NYE party sold out last year so don’t wait until the last minute.

Become someone else at the Black and White Masquerade. Photo credit | Bar Louie Ann Arbor

Black and White Masquerade

Bar Louie Ann Arbor

While formal wear isn't required, masks are encouraged at Bar Louie Ann Arbor’s Black and White Masquerade. Try the Velvet 19, Bar Louie’s NYE specialty cocktail, while looking back on 2018 and looking forward to 2019. The kitchen will be open late so that you and your favorite friends can pose with a burger for the #BarLouieNYE18 Instagram photo contest. Tickets are $20.

For more fun, check out the Circ Bar’s NYE party or Ann Arbor Distilling Co. party with music by the Harrington Brown Duo.

