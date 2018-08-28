Road closures during University of Michigan's student move-in days

ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan's student move-in begins early Wednesday morning, and with it will come expected changes on the roads.

From 6 a.m. Wednesday through 11 p.m. Friday, the City of Ann Arbor announced the following road closures, parking and traffic changes will be in effect:

Thompson: One-way southbound from Jefferson to Packard (meters bagged)

Madison: Closed from Division to Thompson - one way eastbound from Thompson to South State (meters bagged)

Observatory: One-way southbound from East Ann to Geddes (meters bagged)

East Washington: One-way westbound from Fletcher to Thayer (meters bagged)

Maynard: From Jefferson to East William (meters bagged)

East University between Hill and Willard (meters bagged)

Church Street between Hill and Willard (meters bagged)

North University Court (meters bagged)

Oxford: Parking reserved for move-in from Hill to Geddes

Washington Heights: Closed from Observatory to E. Medical Center Drive (meters bagged)

East Ann: One-way eastbound from Zina Pitcher Place to Observatory (meters bagged)

On all three move-in days, several streets in the immediate proximity of residence halls will see a change in traffic flow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The following university lots and structures will be reserved for student move-in parking only:

Lot M-28 (on Washington Heights)

Lot M-95 (just east of Markley Hall, west half of lot reserved for move-in)

Lot E-1 (on North University Court across from Stockwell Hall)

Palmer Parking Structure (N-26)

W16 ("Triangle") Lot: Thompson at Madison and Packard streets will be controlled for move-in.

Lot NC32 (Baits Drive south of Baits 2): 20 spaces reserved for move-in use.

University police and uniformed housing security officers will be stationed in residence hall areas to aid in controlling traffic flow.

TheRide and U-M Logistics, Transportation and Parking will be changing several bus routes as traffic flow changes. Visit their websites for updates.

