Road closures this Sunday during Ann Arbor Marathon

ANN ARBOR - With warmer weather officially here, so is running season.

Scores of runners will be taking to the streets Sunday morning to participate in the Ann Arbor Marathon, and for those not participating, that means one thing: road closures.

Below is a map of the running route.



(Photo: Epic Races)

Here's Epic Race's list of the roads that will be closed and at what times:

Hill to East University Pedestrian Mall: 7:15 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.

Observatory from CCRB Bridge exit to Geddes: 7:15 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Geddes from Observatory to Huron Parkway (only eastbound lane open): 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Huron Parkway to East Huron River Drive: 7:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. (the eastern/northbound lane only)

East Huron River Drive from Huron Parkway to Dixboro (only eastbound lane open): 7:30 a.m. to noon

Dixboro Road to Old Dixboro Road: 7:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Fuller Road to East Medical Center Drive: 8:00 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Fuller Road to Huron Parkway to the turn-around point north of Huron Hills Golf Course, then back to Fuller Road using solely the western/southbound lane of Huron Parkway: 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Washington Heights to Observatory to the sidewalk cut-back to the CCRB Bridge: 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

North University to South University using the East University Pedestrian Mall: 8:35 a.m. to 1:05 p.m.

South University to Tappan to Monroe to State: 7:40 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

South University from East University to State Street: 7:40 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

With runners participating in the marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K runs, closures will be intermittent, but it is suggested to avoid roads during the above-mentioned windows.

For more information, see Epic Race's guide to Ann Arbor Marathon street closures.

