Road closures to know about this week in Ann Arbor

Detroit Street in Kerrytown will be partially closed through July 19 for brick installation. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

New week, new road closures.

It's summertime in Ann Arbor, and that means road work season. Here are the road closures you should know about as you start off this final week of June.

Below is the city of Ann Arbor announcement:

Ann Arbor-Saline Road & South Main Street

Monday, June 24-Friday, July 12, 2019

Beginning Monday, June 24, traffic on Ann Arbor-Saline Road between West Eisenhower Parkway and South Main Street as well as South Main Street between Ann Arbor-Saline Road and Scio Church Road, will be reduced to one lane in each direction at separate times, north and southbound, to perform path and ramp work.

Detroit Street between North Fifth Avenue and Kingsley Street

Monday, June 24-Friday, July 19, 2019

Weather permitting, beginning Monday, June 24, Detroit Street, from North Fifth Avenue thru the East Kingsley Street intersection, will be closed to traffic for brick installation.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure, using North Division Street, Beakes Street, North Fifth Avenue, and East Ann Street.



Safe travels!

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.