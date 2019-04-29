Road projects to know about this week in Ann Arbor

Brick road along 4th Ave. in Kerrytown. Detroit Street will be closed for brick work until Friday. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Several roads will be closed across the city this week for improvement projects and will reopen again before one of the busiest weekends of the year: University of Michigan's spring commencement.

The city of Ann Arbor recently posted the following updates:

Fuller Road from the Huron River to the easterly end of Fuller Court

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3

Starting Monday, there will be periodic single lane closures -- possibly in both directions -- along Fuller Road for improvements as part of the city of Ann Arbor's Street Surface Treatment Project.

Times affected will be between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be maintained during construction.



Detroit Street

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3

Starting Monday, Detroit Street will be closed between Catherine and North Fifth Avenue for brick work and repaving. Pedestrians will still have access to the area, as well as emergency vehicles.

First Street at Huron Street

Tuesday, April 30 through Wednesday, May 1

Starting on Tuesday, First Street will be closed along the south side of Huron Street for electrical utilities installations. According to city officials, "Southbound traffic will be detoured westbound on Huron Street to southbound on Main Street to eastbound on Washington Street to First Street."

Pedestrians will be able to use one side of the street.



Extended: Third Street

Monday, April 15- Friday through May 3

Work on Third Street between Washington and East Huron Street will remain closed through Friday. According to city officials, "Northbound vehicles are being detoured eastbound on Washington to northbound on Ashley to westbound on East Huron."

Pedestrians will be able to use one side of the street.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.