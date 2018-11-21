Road work, Turkey Trot: Street closures to know about this week in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - From new asphalt in Kerrytown to the routes for the annual downtown Turkey Trot, the city of Ann Arbor just released road closure updates for the week.

Keep these in mind when venturing downtown over the next few days.

From Wednesday to Friday, Catherine St. will be closed to traffic between N. Fourth Ave. and N. Division for asphalt paving. Once the work is concluded, traffic will be restored, including two-way traffic between N. Fifth and N. Fourth avenues.

Thanksgiving Day

The following streets will be closed for the Turkey Trot from 5 a.m. to noon:

• Liberty from S. Fifth to Main

• Main from Washington to Keech

• Keech from Main to Greene

• Greene from Keech to Hoover

• Hoover from Main to Mary Street

• Mary Street from Hoover to Benjamin

• Benjamin from Mary Street to Sybil

• Sybil from Benjamin to Hoover

• Division from Hoover to Hill

• Hill from Division to Brown Street

• Brown Street from Hill to Davis

• Davis from Brown to Greene



