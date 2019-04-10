Rock the District returns to rock downtown Ann Arbor May 11

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Rock the District, downtown Ann Arbor’s annual street concert, will return to the corner of Maynard Street and E. William Street on May 11.

Starting at 5 p.m. dance your pants off at the free outdoor concert during folksy performances by Ann Arbor favorite, the Ragbirds, as well as bluesy beats by Brighton native Syd Burnham.

Bust out some groovy moves when funky headliners Motet, take the stage later in the evening. The seven-piece band, all the way from Denver, Colorado, inspire crowds with its sensual soul and innovative incorporation of escapism into its music.

Rock the District will take place on May 11 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Credit | The State Street District

After working up a sweat (and impressing all of your friends or a date) enjoy a drink at the Knights Outdoor Beer Garden courtesy of Knight’s Steakhouse.

Sponsored by community partners like Destination Ann Arbor, Rock the District brings the Ann Arbor community together to celebrate the start of the summer festival season. Organized the State Street District, the free summer concert has been going strong since it’s 2016 debut in downtown.

Rock the District will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the corner of Maynard Street and East William Street.



Check out the Facebook page for regular updates as well as the Rock the District website.

