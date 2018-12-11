Rockin' for the Hungry 2018 surpasses 1 million meal goal for Washtenaw County

From left: Food Gatherers' Manager of Food Donor Relations Sebastian Wreford; Lisa Conine from Om of Medicine; Food Gatherers' CEO Eileen Spring and ann arbor's 107one DJs Martin Bandyke and John Bommarito (Courtesy: Food Gatherers)

ANN ARBOR - Here's something to make you feel merry and bright as you enter the holiday season.

Food Gatherers, ann arbor's 107one and Kroger raised more than 1 million meals to alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County during its annual food and fund drive, Rockin' for the Hungry.

For six days, 107one radio personalities, Food Gatherers staff and members of the community were "freezin' for a reason" during live outdoor broadcasts to raise awareness and funds for the 50,000 food insecure residents of Washtenaw County.

Several community members matched Rockin' donations dollar for dollar, including Harold and Kay Peplau.

Sponsors of Rockin’ Power Hours who matched funds included: Sweetwaters Plymouth Green; Wickfield Properties; UA 190; Chad and Kate Brummet, Tony and Jessa Edelman, Caroline Giordano and Brian Woodcock; SavCo; Heartland Health Care Center; Main Street Homes; John and Cindy Nixon; as well as an anonymous sponsor.

Community High School students presented the largest gift they've ever raised for Rockin' -- $67,890.62 -- providing more than 203,000 meals for those in need.

This was the 30th annual Rockin' for the Hungry, which coincided with Food Gatherers celebrating 30 years.

For the first time ever, Rockin' held a silent online auction with music memorabilia donated by ann arbor's 107one.

Food Gatherers will now supply the 1 million meals to its 170 partner programs across Washtenaw County.



About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers’ mission is to alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County. As the food bank and food rescue program for the county, we distribute more than 6.3 million pounds of food to 170 non-profit programs serving approximately 44,500 low-income adults, seniors and children every year. For a list of our partner programs, or to learn how you can become involved in the fight against hunger locally, please visit www.foodgatherers.org.



