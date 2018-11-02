Rotary Club of Ann Arbor North Mad Hatter Masquerade to take place Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Join the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor North from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. this Saturday for its Mad Hatter Masquerade Dinner Party.

Held at the Holiday Inn near the University of Michigan, participants can get lost through the looking glass with "Alice in Wonderland" skits, a costume contest, Cheshire Cat scavenger hunt and more.

Attendees can take part in a silent auction with prizes of $1,500, $500 and $250. Entertainment will be provided by the Mad Hatter Mad Men and the Whimsy and Tea, with music by Jeff and the Deckchairs.

Over 100 people are predicted to attend this event so guests are encouraged to register while there are still available openings.

Registration is $60 per person, and tickets for the silent auction are $20 each.

Mad Hatter Masquerade Dinner Party. Credit | Rotary Club of Ann Arbor North

Funds raised by the dinner party will provide continuing support to the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor North Foundation and its community-based mission to help local nonprofits in improving the lives of children and adults within the Ann Arbor community.



For information on how to register, see the full Mad Hatter Masquerade Dinner Party invitation. If you cannot register before the event, email Peg Windsor with your information or any questions.

