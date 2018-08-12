Join the Gallup Gallop 5k and Relay at Ann Arbor's Gallup Park

ANN ARBOR - Run for fun, but also for a good cause at the Gallup Gallop 5K and Relay on Friday, Sept. 7. Join gallopers and the Ann Arbor Track Club at Gallup Park to run around Geddes Pond while an anticipated 500 spectators listen to four live bands.

For its 38th year, all Gallup Gallop proceeds will support Food Gatherers, a well-known nonprofit in Washtenaw County. Regularly helping over 170 organizations, Food Gatherers supplies 6.5 million pounds of food for low-income persons in the community.

Packet pickup for the race and relay begins at 5 p.m.,and according to the Gallup Gallop website, runners are required to bring “a whole produce item” in order to run. The relay, sponsored by Cardinal Economics and Finance, begins at 6:30 p.m. To prevent a crowded running path, the 5K race will start at 7:15 p.m. or once the relay race has been completed. Around 8:15 p.m. an award ceremony will take place in different categories.



We asked race director Brent McDermott about how many runners the Gallup Gallop anticipated. “We are expecting about 500 runners and another 500 spectators,” McDermott told us, which is over 100 more runners than previously.

“In the past, Gallup Gallop has drawn 200-300 runners. To be precise, last year had 184 finishers. The peak year was 2013 with 320. What makes this year different is moving the race to a Friday night (previously held on a Sunday morning) and the addition of live entertainment.”



To register for the 5K or the relay race, head on over to the Ann Arbor Track Club Gallup Gallop registration page. Before Aug. 14, registration for the 5K is $32 and will rise to $35 on Aug.15. For the relay, registration is $18 per person before Aug. 14, and the price will rise to $20 per person after the 15th. Registered runners will get a shirt (while they stay in stock) and free photos will be sent to runners after the race.

Starting at the one-car bridge, runners will move along the road and then around beautiful Geddes Pond twice and finally stop at the canoe livery near water stations and bathrooms.

Credit | Gallup Gallop 5K & Relay

Check out the Gallup Gallop facebook page or website for FAQs, course information and a list of sponsors.

