Runners will light up County Farm Park during Firefly 5K in Ann Arbor July 20

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Starting at 8:30 p.m. July 20, runners, walkers, joggers and anyone in between, will begin doing two laps of the largest trail in County Farm Park for the Firefly 5K.

For the second annual glow-in-the-dark fun run, between 200 and 300 runners are anticipated to make their way along the 1.5 mile trail, illuminated by headlamps and solar lights.

Runners are also encouraged to bring their best glow-in-the-dark outfits, headlamps and any other illuminating gear they may need while weaving their way along the trail.

Registration for the Firefly 5K is ongoing and will also be available the day of the event starting at 6:30 p.m. Those wanting to be their best firefly selves can register online here.

The Firefly 5K takes place July 20 at County Farm Park. Photo | Washtenaw Country Parks and Recreation Commission

Hosted by the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission, the 5K is free but those participating in the Virtual Voyage Adventure 5K and the Firefly 5K will also receive a T-shirt.

For more information, visit the Firefly 5K Facebook page or contact Hannah Cooley at cooleyh@washtenaw.org or (734) 971- 6337 x319 for sponsorship information.

Country Farm Park is located at 2230 Platt Rd.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.