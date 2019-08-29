Sasha Obama arrives in Ann Arbor to start classes at University of Michigan

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Sasha Obama attends a State Dinner at the White House March 10, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Hosted by President and First Lady Obama, the dinner was in honor of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and First Lady Sophie…

ANN ARBOR - Sasha Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama, is set to start classes at the University of Michigan, according to The Detroit News.

Chatter around town and on social media Wednesday erupted, with students and locals sharing their accounts of seeing the Obamas' motorcade and members of Secret Service moving her into her dorm Tuesday -- a day earlier than the first official move-in day.

"I was walking by, pushing a vacuum, and she walked out right in front of me," third-year film student Zach Lassen told The Detroit News. "I said, 'Excuse me.' It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes."

He added that the presence of her security detail was a bit annoying, but overall her being there is "pretty cool."

Students said she was present at orientation earlier this summer, adding to original speculations that she decided to become a Wolverine after sharing a post on Instagram reportedly linked to her in December hinting it might be her school of choice.

University of Michigan spokesman Rick Fitzgerald would not comment on Obama's enrollment. "We cannot confirm the enrollment of any student," he told the newspaper. "Classes do not start until next week, and we are weeks away from official enrollment information."

Sasha Obama, whose real name is Natasha, is the first of her family to attend a Big Ten public university. Her father earned his undergraduate degree at Columbia University in New York, her mother at Princeton in New Jersey, and her older sister, Malia, will be starting her third year at Harvard University in Boston this fall.

Classes at the University of Michigan begin Tuesday.

