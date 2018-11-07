Save a life and be at hero at the Big House on Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sunday, University of Michigan initiative, Wolverines for Life, will host a massive blood and donor drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of its Blood Battle versus Ohio State University in the Jack Roth Stadium Club above the field in the Big House.

Donate blood, join the organ donor registry, get screened for a bone marrow match, eat some food, interact with mascots and celebrate how donations save lives.

The Be a Hero at the Big House event acts as a halfway marker for the 37th annual Blood Battle against Ohio State University, which ends on Nov. 21. Each year the two universities compete to see how much blood can be donated for patients in need.

Credit | Wolverines for Life

The entire day will be used, not just to beat OSU, but to spread knowledge on how critical blood and organ donations, as well as bone marrow transplants, are for those who desperately need them.

According to Wolverines for Life, the schedule of events for the day is as follows:

10 a.m. -- Meet Paws from the Detroit Tigers and the Wolverines Trooper .

from the Detroit Tigers and the . 10:50 a.m. -- Mascot dance-off with Paws from the Detroit Tigers, the Wolverines Trooper , B uddy the Blood Drop , Cornelius the Eye , Motty the Mott Block and Mitty the Mitten .

from the Detroit Tigers, the , B , , and . 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Get an autograph from former U-M football player Mike Martin .

. 1 p.m. -- Watch the Lions versus Bears game.

2:30 p.m. -- The Michigan G-Men a capella performance.

Wolverines for Life at the Defend the Diag 2018 Blood Battle kick-off. Credit | Wolverines for Life Facebook page

Throughout the day there will be a game area for children, cider, doughnuts, a selfie-station where you can show off your superhero lifesaving donation, get a free T-shirt and meet Miss Michigan, Emily Sioma.

The event needs volunteers so if you, or someone you know, is interested in volunteering and would like more details, visit the Wolverines for Life event page.

