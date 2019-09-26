Say prost to these Oktoberfest events and ideas around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Oktoberfest season is upon on us, which means lederhosen, pretzels and celebrating good beer in and around Ann Arbor.

While it might not be October, it is Oktoberfest. Here are four ways to observe the beloved, or beer-loved, German celebration in and around Ann Arbor.

Arbor Brewing Company,

Oct. 18 -- 5 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 19 -- noon to midnight

Join Arbor Brewing Company for its annual Oktoberfest Street Party. Celebrating all things Oktoberfest, the street party will have live music and offer two timely ABC beers, Oktoberfest and Festbier, as well as live games and traditional food.

The ABC Brewpub is at 114 E. Washington Street.

Cultivate Coffee & Tap House

Sept. 28 -- 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prepare for a pretzel eating content! Get in the Oktoberfest spirit by playing games, listening to music and trying out a featured flight of Oktoberfest beer. Pints of Oktoberfest beers will also be discounted to $3. Food like bratwurst and Bavarian pretzels will be available, and there will be a beer stein holding contest as well as a costume contest.

Cultivate Coffee & Taphouse is at 307 N. River Street, Ypsilanti.

Cultivate Coffee & Taphouse will hold its annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 28, 2019.

Make your own Oktoberfest beer crawl

Stop by Ann Arbor’s many breweries and beer hot spots to taste their Oktoberfest beers. HOMES Brewery has its Oktoberfest lager, New Munich, on tap. Wolverine State Brewing Co. also has a traditional Oktoberfest lager as well as Grizzly Peak Brewing Co, which has an English October Ale and a pale GP Festbier lager. If that’s not enough, Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery has a BT Oktoberfest on tap, too!

Try some fun food

While a big part of Oktoberfest is trying traditional German beers and lagers, for those who prefer alcohol-free fun, Ann Arbor also offers a few restaurant options chock-full of traditional German delights.

Having served Ann Arbor for almost 90 years, Metzger’s German Restaurant is a go-to spot for German foodie fare and fun. Try a serving of its housemade German Saurbaten, Kassler Rippchen or Jägerbraten. Or, hit up the Heidelberg for its "Neue deutsche Küche" dishes with new takes on traditional favorites. If you do feel like a beer, head downstairs to Rathskellar to try conquering the $50, 2-liter Das Boot.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.