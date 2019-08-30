Scholar symposium highlighting graffiti use in ancient world to be held at Ann Arbor museum

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On. Sept. 20, nine international scholars will gather at the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology in Ann Arbor to offer a free symposium about ancient graffiti.

The half-day symposium will offer talks from field experts ranging in topics from documentation and preservation of ancient graffiti to the usage of graffiti in religious and devotional practices.

Scholars will offer up information on discoveries from project sites throughout Sudan, Egypt and Italy as well as the importance of graffiti in ancient Nubia and the Mediterranean area.

Scholars anticipated to speak are:

Abdelrahman Ali -- director-general of Antiquities and Museums in Sudan

Geoff Emberling -- Kelsey Museum of Archaeology, University of Michigan

Suzanne Davis -- Kelsey Museum of Archaeology, University of Michigan

Bruce B. Williams -- Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago and University of Warsaw

Fawzi Hassan Bakhiet -- Neelain University in Khartoum, Sudan

Bogdan Zurawski -- Polish Academy of Sciences

Jeremy Pope -- College of William and Mary

Rebecca Benefiel -- Washington and Lee University

James Cogswell -- Stamps School of Art and Design, University of Michigan

While the event is free, registration is required as space is limited. Those interested can register and learn more about the event here.

Learn more about ancient graffiti at the museum's latest exhibit: ‘Graffiti as Devotion Along the Nile' moves into the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology in Ann Arbor.

