Scholar symposium highlighting graffiti use in ancient world to be held at Ann Arbor museum

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On. Sept. 20, nine international scholars will gather at the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology in Ann Arbor to offer a free symposium about ancient graffiti.
The half-day symposium will offer talks from field experts ranging in topics from documentation and preservation of ancient graffiti to the usage of graffiti in religious and devotional practices.
Scholars will offer up information on discoveries from project sites throughout Sudan, Egypt and Italy as well as the importance of graffiti in ancient Nubia and the Mediterranean area.
What a view! #Repost @kurruarchaeologicalproject with @get_repost ・・・ The Kurru Archaeological Project is back in the field and our final blog post from the Nov/Dec geophysics season will be posted on the @kelseymuseum blog soon (kelsey-museum.blog)! This is a view from the top of Jebel Barkal, overlooking the grand Temple of Amun at sunset on our last day in the field in December. Our main survey area, the "East Mound", can be seen between the trackway running across the middle of the image and the palm line in the upper left of the frame. #jebelbarkal #geophysics #archaeology #architecture #fieldwork #fieldworkfriday #kurruarchaeologicalproject #kurru #sunset #ludwig
Scholars anticipated to speak are:
- Abdelrahman Ali -- director-general of Antiquities and Museums in Sudan
- Geoff Emberling -- Kelsey Museum of Archaeology, University of Michigan
- Suzanne Davis -- Kelsey Museum of Archaeology, University of Michigan
- Bruce B. Williams -- Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago and University of Warsaw
- Fawzi Hassan Bakhiet -- Neelain University in Khartoum, Sudan
- Bogdan Zurawski -- Polish Academy of Sciences
- Jeremy Pope -- College of William and Mary
- Rebecca Benefiel -- Washington and Lee University
- James Cogswell -- Stamps School of Art and Design, University of Michigan
While the event is free, registration is required as space is limited. Those interested can register and learn more about the event here.
✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
Learn more about ancient graffiti at the museum's latest exhibit: ‘Graffiti as Devotion Along the Nile' moves into the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology in Ann Arbor.
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.