'School of Rock - The Musical' holding auditions in Ann Arbor Saturday

ANN ARBOR - Can your child rock?

Producers of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "School of Rock - The Musical" National Tours will be holding open-call auditions Saturday.

Where: School of Rock Ann Arbor, 6101 Jackson Road

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They will be looking for young rock musicians who will replace kids leaving their roles in the show's future touring productions.

"School of Rock - The Musical is seeking young males of any ethnicity aged 8-12 who play guitar, keyboards or drums and young females of any ethnicity aged 8-12 who play bass or drums. All must be able to sing and under 5’ tall."



Here's what you should bring:

Head shot and photo of each child auditioning.

Kids auditioning for guitar or bass should bring their own instrument. Drum kit, keyboard and amps will be provided.

Kids should prepare a rock song for their instruments (2-3 minutes).

Kids will audition with their instruments solo and participate in a vocal exercise to determine singing skill.

To RSVP for the open call, sign up here.

Deadline for registration is April 13, 2018.

No walk-ups will be seen. Callbacks will take place by invitation only the following day, April 15.

About School of Rock - The Musical

School of Rock -The Musical is based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same, featuring music from the movie, as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes, choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and direction by Laurence Connor.

School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pintsized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school’s beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock - The Musical opened on Broadway to rave reviews on Sunday, December 6, 2015. This Ben Brantley New York Times ‘Critics’ Pick’ “is an inspiring jolt of energy and mad skillz,” raves Jesse Oxfeld of Entertainment Weekly. And in his four-star Critics’ Pick review, Time Out’s David Cote proclaimed, “School’s IN - forever!” School of Rock - The Musical was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Slater), Best Book (Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman). School of Rock - The Musical also won the 2017 Oliver award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.





