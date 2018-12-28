See proposed plans for new Ann Arbor high-rise with affordable dwelling

ANN ARBOR - On Dec 19, a Chicago-based real estate investment company, CA Ventures and Bloomfield Hills Cerca Trova, LLC submitted a proposal to the Ann Arbor Design Review for a new mixed-use high-rise development at 600 E. Washington St.

The newly proposed high rise will consist of a pair of residential buildings.

The first building would be a 19-story tower with 241 units, while the second structure proposed is a six story mid-rise with 20 units inside.

The pair of buildings will also feature 6,000 square feel of retail space, 121 on-site parking spaces and a pedestrian connection to the adjacent Liberty Square parking structure.

New High Rise Rendering Design by CA Ventures-Cerca Trova, LLC

According to the press release JJ Smith, principal of CA Ventures said , “After months of planning and collaboration with city officials and other local stakeholders, we’re thrilled to present a proposal we feel will benefit not just future residents and commercial tenants, but the entire Ann Arbor community."

Designed by ESG Architecture & Design and J. Bradley Moore & Associates, the residential housing will also include 19 apartments that would be reserved as affordable housing for qualifying low-income residents. Residential living units proposed would consist of a blend of studio apartments, one to five-bedroom floor plans, two-story duplex units and a selection of mirco-units for additional workforce housing.

“We are proposing an inclusive housing project to serve the housing needs for the University of Michigan students, post-graduate candidates and alumni as well as Michigan Medicine employees and others working downtown," said Howard Frehsee, principal of Cerca Trova LLC in the press release.

The project team is set to present the proposal to the Ann Arbor Design Review Board next month and will hold a Citizens Participation meeting at later in January.

