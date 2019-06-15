See Shakespeare's ‘Twelfth Night' in Ann Arbor June 20 to 23

Actors rehearsing for "Twelfth Night." Photo | Shakespeare in the Arb Facebook page.

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, join Shakespeare in the Arb for its recurring re-imagining of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”

Performed in Nichols Arboretum by University of Michigan students and community actors, “Twelfth Night” is directed by Shakespeare in the Arb directors Kate Mendeloff, from the U-M Residential College, and Shakespeare in the Arb actor alums Carol Gray and Graham Atkin.

Enjoying the whimsy and drama of the love triangle between Shakespeare’s beloved characters, audiences will sit in the Arb as they watch the twists and turns of mistaken identity and comedic flirtations.

Tickets cost from $10 to $20. Students, seniors, children and Matthaei-Nichols members receive discounts.

The many faces of the cast of "Twelfth Night" by Shakespeare in the Arb. Photo | Shakespeare in the Arb Facebook page.

Matthaei-Nichols members may also reserve tickets in advance. For nonmembers, tickets can be bought at the box office located in the lower level of the Arboretum Visitor Center.

For more information about the annual performances, visit the event website.

Nichols Arboretum is located at 1610 Washington Heights.

