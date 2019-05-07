See the Odds & Ends of art at the Ann Arbor Art Center new exhibit

ANN ARBOR, Mich - On Friday, the Ann Arbor Art Center is welcoming another exhibit this May: "Odds & Ends".

Highlighting the evolution of collages as a medium of artistic expression, "Odds & Ends" explores the reimagining of materials and artwork and its transformation into new and exciting work in 51 pieces of art from 34 artists.

A juried selection of collages, the pieces in "Odds & Ends" have been chosen by juror, artist, designer, printmaker and collector John Gutoskey.

The winner of the 2018 ArtPrize Two-Dimensional Juried Vote Award, Gutoskey’s piece “PULSE Nightclub: 49 Elegies” used mixed media, collages, digital print and many other art mediums to honor the 49 people murdered in the PULSE nightclub shooting in 2016.

With the exhibit’s opening party (May 10) coinciding with the reception for Aaron Dworkin’s "Fractured History: a solo exhibition," the art center will be full of art lovers, artists and intrigued reception attendees.

Read: Fractured History: a solo exhibition' to make the Ann Arbor Art Center its home for May, June

"Odds & Ends" will run from May 10 to June 1, 2019. The exhibit opening party will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday in the 117 Gallery at the Ann Arbor Art Center.

On May 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bløm Meadworks will present the Odds & Ends Collage Happy Hour.

For more details, visit the Odds & Ends page on the Ann Arbor Art Center website.

"Odds & Ends" runs from May 10 to June 1 in the 117 Gallery. Photo | Ann Arbor Art Center.

More about the Ann Arbor Art Center

For 109 years, the Ann Arbor Art Center has been sparking creativity in people of all ages and artistic abilities. Our mission is to be a contemporary forum for the visual arts through education, exploration, and exhibition and to expand perspectives and ignite growth in students, artists and the community. In this work we aspire to be a gathering place that serves artists and the community in four distinct, yet related ways: exhibition, retail, education, and community engagement.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.