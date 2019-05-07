See the Odds & Ends of art at the Ann Arbor Art Center new exhibit

ANN ARBOR, Mich - On Friday, the Ann Arbor Art Center is welcoming another exhibit this May: "Odds & Ends".
Highlighting the evolution of collages as a medium of artistic expression, "Odds & Ends" explores the reimagining of materials and artwork and its transformation into new and exciting work in 51 pieces of art from 34 artists.
A juried selection of collages, the pieces in "Odds & Ends" have been chosen by juror, artist, designer, printmaker and collector John Gutoskey.
EXHIBITION JUROR SPOTLIGHT: John Gutoskey . We're honored to have artist, designer, educator, and winner of the best juried 2D work at Artprize 2018, John Gutoskey, join us as the juror for our upcoming exhibition, Odds&Ends, an exhibition of collage works. . Early in his career, John worked as a costume designer on productions in New York City and across the US. After going back to school in the 1990's, John returned to his studio with a newfound interest in making art on his own terms, and the obsessive collector in Gutoskey met the trained visual artist half-way. . His Artprize 2018 winning series, "PULSE Nightclub: 49 Elegies" was made to honor and commemorate – with a monoprint – each of the 49 people massacred at the LGBTQ PULSE nightclub in Orlando, Florida on June 12, 2016. Excerpts from this series and other recent work are included here. . Learn more about the artist at johngutoskeystudio.com and join us at the Odds&Ends Opening Reception on May 10th from 6-9PM to meet the artist himself, hear the awards announcements, and enjoy a beer on us. We'll see you there! . . . . . The 117 Gallery is generously supported by Vintage Financial Services LLC Opening Party presented by @onwbeer #a2artcenter #johngutoskey #oddsandends #collage #collageart #printmaking #artprize #juriedexhibition #annarborartist #michiganartist #annarbornightlife
The winner of the 2018 ArtPrize Two-Dimensional Juried Vote Award, Gutoskey’s piece “PULSE Nightclub: 49 Elegies” used mixed media, collages, digital print and many other art mediums to honor the 49 people murdered in the PULSE nightclub shooting in 2016.
With the exhibit’s opening party (May 10) coinciding with the reception for Aaron Dworkin’s "Fractured History: a solo exhibition," the art center will be full of art lovers, artists and intrigued reception attendees.
"Odds & Ends" will run from May 10 to June 1, 2019. The exhibit opening party will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday in the 117 Gallery at the Ann Arbor Art Center.
On May 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bløm Meadworks will present the Odds & Ends Collage Happy Hour.
For more details, visit the Odds & Ends page on the Ann Arbor Art Center website.
For 109 years, the Ann Arbor Art Center has been sparking creativity in people of all ages and artistic abilities. Our mission is to be a contemporary forum for the visual arts through education, exploration, and exhibition and to expand perspectives and ignite growth in students, artists and the community. In this work we aspire to be a gathering place that serves artists and the community in four distinct, yet related ways: exhibition, retail, education, and community engagement.
