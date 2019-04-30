Ann Arbor District Library events in May to get you ready for the summer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - To get you ready for summer, the Ann Arbor District Library is having one of its biggest programming months ever.
Along with its highly anticipated lineup of Lobbytorium events, May is going to be jampacked with programming from hip-hop concerts to board games and four-legged friends.
Read: Lobbytorium series returns to Ann Arbor District Library for fifth time in May
Here are eight events at the AADL in May guaranteed to get you excited.
World Press Freedom Day | Rami Khouri
Wednesday - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch
In anticipation of World Press Freedom Day, internationally-known journalist Rami Khouri will have a discussion with journalist Juan Cole and Richard P. Mitchell, a professor of history at the University of Michigan. The discussion will center around the global impacts of freedoms of the press, poverty and lack of political engagement.
Concert | Joey Blanco
Friday - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch
Who knew the basement of the AADL downtown branch was the perfect place for concerts? Washington, D.C., hip-hop artist Joey Blanco will perform songs from his last mixtape "Blanco Perico" and catch the interest of Ann Arborites with his wit and clever lyrics.
Food Forest Gardening
May 7 - 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Westgate branch
Join Bridget O’Brien and Dr. Charlie Brennan as they take audiences on an interactive tour of edible forest gardening and design. Audiences will learn about local perennial food plants and can have questions answered by O’Brien and Brennan.
Iran by Bicycle
May 9 - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch
Cyclist Stefan Koehler will discuss the time he spent cycling across Kurdish Iran in 2018. He will talk about his experiences and about the hospitality shown to him while revealing a side of Iran that is often ignored.
How to Dance at Prom without Looking Awkward
May 10 - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Westgate branch
Do you have two left feet? The owner of Footnotes Ballroom Co., Ashleigh DeWeese, will be on hand teaching participants the steps to three dances so they can impress their prom dates.
Build Your Own Pokemon Terrarium
May 16 - 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Downtown branch
I choose you, Pikachu! Choose your favorite Pokemon and build it a terrarium.
WOOF! Doggie Tales with our Therapaws Friends!
May 17 - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Downtown branch
Bring your little ones to join the dedicated doggos of Therapaws as staff members read some funny tales that will have you howling with laughter.
Board Game Afternoon
May 25 - 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Westgate branch
Bring your own games or try one provided by the library. Relax and spend a couple of hours strategizing and making new friends.
