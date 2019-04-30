Ann Arbor District Library events in May to get you ready for the summer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - To get you ready for summer, the Ann Arbor District Library is having one of its biggest programming months ever.

Along with its highly anticipated lineup of Lobbytorium events, May is going to be jampacked with programming from hip-hop concerts to board games and four-legged friends.

Read: Lobbytorium series returns to Ann Arbor District Library for fifth time in May



Here are eight events at the AADL in May guaranteed to get you excited.



World Press Freedom Day | Rami Khouri

Wednesday - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch

In anticipation of World Press Freedom Day, internationally-known journalist Rami Khouri will have a discussion with journalist Juan Cole and Richard P. Mitchell, a professor of history at the University of Michigan. The discussion will center around the global impacts of freedoms of the press, poverty and lack of political engagement.

Listen to a discussion with internationally acclaimed journalist Rami Khouri. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

Friday - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch

Who knew the basement of the AADL downtown branch was the perfect place for concerts? Washington, D.C., hip-hop artist Joey Blanco will perform songs from his last mixtape "Blanco Perico" and catch the interest of Ann Arborites with his wit and clever lyrics.

May 7 - 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Westgate branch

Join Bridget O’Brien and Dr. Charlie Brennan as they take audiences on an interactive tour of edible forest gardening and design. Audiences will learn about local perennial food plants and can have questions answered by O’Brien and Brennan.

May 9 - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch

Cyclist Stefan Koehler will discuss the time he spent cycling across Kurdish Iran in 2018. He will talk about his experiences and about the hospitality shown to him while revealing a side of Iran that is often ignored.

Learn to dance at the AADL. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

May 10 - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Westgate branch

Do you have two left feet? The owner of Footnotes Ballroom Co., Ashleigh DeWeese, will be on hand teaching participants the steps to three dances so they can impress their prom dates.

May 16 - 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Downtown branch

I choose you, Pikachu! Choose your favorite Pokemon and build it a terrarium.

May 17 - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Downtown branch

Bring your little ones to join the dedicated doggos of Therapaws as staff members read some funny tales that will have you howling with laughter.

May 25 - 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Westgate branch

Bring your own games or try one provided by the library. Relax and spend a couple of hours strategizing and making new friends.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.