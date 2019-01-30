Seven fun things to do at Ann Arbor District Library in February

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - By now, it's no surprise that every month, the Ann Arbor District Library has a program schedule chock full of exciting and interesting events for patrons of any age. This month offers up events to get you ready for the Ann Arbor Film Fest (we're already excited), a Mario Kart tournament and a performance based on the poetry of Bryan Thao Worra.

Here are our top seven events happening at AADL this month.

Processing Community Day

Feb. 2 -- Downtown branch: multi-purpose room, secret lab, training center -- noon to 4 p.m.

Processing Community Day is a day for Ann Arbor creators to blend art and technology into designs using Processing tutorials. Practice your skills, get help with challenges and meet local artists and coders.

Take care of pesky art and technology projects using Processing tutorials. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

2019 Washtenaw Reads “Reading with Patrick” book discussion

Feb. 5 -- Westgate branch -- 7 to 8 p.m.

In a book discussion circulating around the 2019 Washtenaw Reads book “Reading with Patrick” by Michelle Kuo, join the dialogue created by Kuo about education, teenagers and the power of literature.

This is one of many Washtenaw Reads events done in partnership with AADL. Learn more about the Washtenaw Reads program.

Author Event | Bryan Thao Worra

Feb. 13 -- Downtown multi-purpose room -- 7 to 8:30 p.m.

See a performance of “Before We Remember We Dream” from the poetry of Bryan Thao Worra. Worra, who has published poetry for over 20 years, draws from his past in the Midwest, his Laotian heritage, his experiences with identity and horror.

Watch a performance based on Bryan Thao Worra's introspective poetry. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

Dinosaur Camp!

Feb. 16 -- Downtown branch: multi-purpose room, secret lab, youth corner story, 1st floor lobby -- 1 to 3 p.m.

Head to "Jurassic Park" and learn about dinosaurs and do dino-themed activities at Dinosaur Camp as AADL turns into a prehistoric place of learning.

Become a paleontologist at Dinosaur Camp! Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

Martin Bandyke’s Moving Pictures: Academy Awards Preview with Russ Collins

Feb. 20 - Downtown branch: multi-purpose room -- 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Host of Ann Arbor’s 107one Martin Bandyke and Michigan Theater CEO Russ Collins will have a discussion about the 2019 Oscars. Accompanying the discussion, clips of Academy Award-nominated films will be shown to the audience along with a Q&A session with Bandyke and Collins.

Mario Kart 8 DELUXE!

Feb. 24 -- Downtown branch -- 1 to 4 p.m.

Think you’ve got the talent to win a Mario Kart tournament? Test your skills with tournaments for kids, teens and adults then stay after the tournament is over for a bonus round with vintage games.

56th Ann Arbor Film Festival Tour

Feb. 26 -- Pittsfield branch -- 7 to 8:30 p.m.

View seven experimental films at this event hosted by the Ann Arbor Film Festival Tour, which done tours all around the world since 1964.

The films that will be screened are:

"Dragons & seraphim," by Sasha Water

"The Stream VII," by Hiroya Sakurai

"Ayesha," by Yanyu Dong

"LINK," by Robert Löbel

"Re-Vue," by Dirk de Bruyn

"Lotus Lantern," by Xingpei Shen

"Strange Case," by Zbigniew Czapla

Watch seven experimental films at the Pittsfield branch. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.