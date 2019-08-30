Seven September events to check out at Ann Arbor District Library

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Each month, the Ann Arbor District Library hosts a whole calendar full of free community activities.

Whether it's destressing with some bubble tea history or laughing at an afternoon of improv, the AADL has community programs to help you forget stressful deadlines and work frustrations.

Here are seven September programming events we're most looking forward to.

WHEN: Sept. 3 -- 7 p.m. to 8:30p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Library: multipurpose room

Treat yo'self to some bubble tea and learn about the history behind Taiwan's most popular treat.

Join Dr. Miranda Brown, professor of Asian languages and culture at the University of Michigan, as she discusses the popularity and invention of bubble tea.

AADL Trivia will take place on Sept. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

WHEN: Sept. 6 -- 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Westgate Branch: West Side Room

Will your team be victorious? Grab some friends for AADL's adult trivia night. Teams will play two rounds of trivia while collecting AADL swag, winning prizes and gaining bragging rights.

WHEN: Sept. 11 -- 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Westgate Branch: West Side Room

Listen to author Lara Zielin discuss how the process of third-person writing changed her life and how it can change the lives of others. Receive writing tips and writing prompts that help bust through brain blockages.

WHEN: Sept. 14 -- 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Library: fourth floor meeting room

Join members of Work Friends, an improv troupe from the Ann Arbor Civic Theater, for an afternoon of improv. Play games with Work Friends as your suggestions help them to build an improvised world based on audience preferences.

WHEN: Sept. 21 -- 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Library: multipurpose room

Learn all about the hard work that goes into making soap with local soapmaker Stephanie Hawkes, and leave the library with a bit more knowledge and a bit of soap to take home.

Learn how AI can help with mental health. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

WHEN: Sept. 27 -- 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Library: multipurpose room

Learn how personalized artificial intelligence can help with mental health tracking. Join Emily Mower Provost, director of the University of Michigan's Computational Human Artificial Intelligence Lab, and Melvin Mcinnis, director of the Heinz C. Prechter Bipolar Research Program, as they discuss the effects of AI on mental health. Provost and Mcinnis will also talk about the effectiveness of virtual therapists and the benefits of AI in mental health care, among other things.

WHEN: Sept. 28 -- 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Library: multipurpose room

Ann Arbor's Drag Queen extraordinaire and CEO of Boylesque Productions, Jadein Black, will host AADL's drag queen bingo. Players of all ages are encouraged to attend, and prizes will be given out.

