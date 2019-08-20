Shape // matter Movement Showcase to take place in downtown Ann Arbor Aug. 28, 29

Shape // matter Movement Showcase will take place on Aug. 28 and 29. (Credit | Sean Hoskins)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Aug. 28 and 29, watch Ann Arbor choreographers, dancers and movers make art from movement in the shape // matter Movement Showcase in Liberty Plaza.

Starting at 8 p.m., eight groups from Ann Arbor and Southeast Michigan will perform choreographed routines in front of audiences for free.

Founded by Sean Hoskins in 2018, the shape // matter Movement Showcase follows in the footsteps of the inaugural 2018 showcase and builds momentum for the local movement community -- the community of dancers and people who use performance as expression and art.

Intended as a space to demonstrate the immense talent of choreographers and performers within the area, the event was created to fill the lack of central arts studios or black box performance theaters where those in the movement community can gather.

Hoskins, a graduate of the University of Michigan and dance enthusiast, said that he created the event as a way to create bridges and networks within the movement community of the area.

Stating that opportunities for performers to interact with audiences, or opportunities for adults to explore different dance classes are limited, Hoskins wants shape // matter to help performers to connect with each other around a central event or a hub where local performers can begin to build a community around.

“Shape // matter is one strategy I'm using to do that. I want to provide a platform to showcase local dancers and local choreography -- especially that which is being made in separate spaces around the region,” said Hoskins.

“This single event includes multiple groups and gives audiences a chance to see different styles and performers, and it allows the performers to not have to rent a space and find a separate audience for their own show. I hope this also creates connections.”

The 2019 shape // matter Movement Showcase will have performances by internationally known dancers presenting the tango, dance duets by Suttle Dance and Detroit Tap Repertory, as well as solo dances and more.

Shape // matter is an independent event and show costs are covered by performers. Those interested in sponsoring the showcase or those who want more information about each of the performers can visit the shape // matter Movement Showcase website or Facebook page.

Liberty Plaza is located at 310 S Division St.

