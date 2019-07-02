Sharks, moon landings, tea take over Ann Arbor District Library's July programs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - From classic American cars to shark-infested storytime, July’s public programs courtesy of the Ann Arbor District Library will take attendees to the moon, throughout Ann Arbor’s history and into the wacky world of grammar.

With only one more week of Ann Arbor Summer Fest to go, Ann Arbor District Library will keep the party rolling with its exciting and free community programs.

Here are seven programs to look forward to in July.

July 3, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown Library: Secret Lab

Learn about the basics of letterpress printing using a cylinder proof press and small platen press with the help of AADL staff. Supplies are provided and the event occurs every Wednesday.

July 9, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Downtown Library: Multi-Purpose Room

Learn the history of American classic cars and how U.S automakers came to be. Presenter and Motor Cities National Heritage Area board member Russell Doré will explain why certain celebrities have been drawn to classic cars and what makes a car collectible.

July 15, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m - Downtown Library: Youth Story Corner

Baby shark-doo-doo-doo-doo. Bring your little shark to shark storytime at 1 p.m. followed by toothy crafts.

Throughout the day, check out Apollo 11 Moon Landing events at three different AADL branches. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

July 20 - Various times - Downtown, Traverwood, Westgate branches

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing at three branches of the library. Moon Landing storytime starts at 10 a.m. at the Traverwood branch followed by historical footage at the Westgate branch from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A Moon Landing Party kicks off at the downtown branch at 2 p.m. followed by a visit from a NASA solar system ambassador at 4:30 p.m.

July 24, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown Library: Multi-Purpose Room

Join Ezra Keshet, University of Michigan associate professor of linguistics, as he explores great grammar debates and the usage of certain words, as well as the problems posed by epic grammar fails.

July 25, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown: Multi-Purpose Room

Join Ann Arbor authors Patti Smith and Britain Woodman as they discuss Ann Arbor’s vanishing past, its once well-known shops and its ever-changing book store culture. Smith and Woodman will take attendees on a time-traveling tour of the city and offer up historical tidbits.

Learn about Arbor Teas tea at this education and tasty event. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

July 30, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m - Downtown Library: 4th Floor Meeting Room

Arbor Tea will bring six types of teas, including an apricot tea available as a prize for the AADL Summer Game, to the downtown branch for a tea tasting. Arbor Tea will also explain how the teas are grown and made.

Seating is first come, first served.

