Singer-songwriter Hayes Carll to perform at the Blind Pig in Ann Arbor March 31

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, country and folk singer Hayes Carll will perform songs from his latest album, “What It Is” at the Blind Pig.

With a long list of musical accolades including Musician of the Year and Best Album of the Year at the Austin Music Awards in 2017, Carll is no stranger to celebrity as his sarcastic and witty lyrics have taken him across the United States for more than 15 years.

We talked with Carll about his upcoming Ann Arbor concert, what he misses from his home state of Texas, and an essay he recently penned.

A4: You just finished up at SXSW. How was that?

Carll: “It was good but busy. I have to question after every time I do it, what exactly am I doing there.”

He told us that he played an exhausting number of shows over the course of a few days at the multi-day music festival in Austin, Texas but that in doing so he got to hang out with Willie Nelson and play at the Luck Reunion show.

“But things were good. I got to see some people, catch up with some friends and work myself to the point of exhaustion,” he laughed.

A4: You’ve done a lot of touring, especially for “What It Is.” Is there something that you miss when you’re away from Texas?

Carll: “Well, I don’t even actually live in Texas anymore so I’ve been away for a while now but [we] did do the first few weeks of touring in Texas because that’s been my home base for most of my life. But I’m in Tennessee now. What do I miss? Well, I miss my son. He lives in Texas. Being away from him is the thing I miss the most when I’m not there. But BBQ, TexMex, my friends -- there’s a list."

Carll told us that what he misses most when on the road is the ability to have a home.

“The tricky part is being out there night after night, being in a hotel room, trying to find a decent meal and trying to have some kind of routine or normalcy. I’ve been on the road for about 20 years now so I do it as well as I can, but it’s not the same as waking up in your own bed with your partner and your kid, being able to sit on your own porch.”

While Carll has been to Ann Arbor before (he’s played at the Ark), this will be his first time at the Blind Pig. We asked him what draws him back to Ann Arbor and if there is something he looks forward to.

“Well, it’s just got a good vibe and a good energy. It’s got that college town feel to it, which I like for the most part in a town -- where there’s bookstores and coffee shops and nice restaurants. And, just the intellectual curiosity where there’s some people thinking about things, which I prefer over to where they’re not. I think it’s a cool downtown. I’ve always enjoyed my experiences there. There’s a nice bookstore -- I can’t remember the name of it now -- but I’ve picked up a few used or first edition copies of a collection and had some great culinary experiences there [Ann Arbor]. So yeah, I’ve enjoyed my time in Ann Arbor."

Earlier in March, Carll wrote an essay for "No Depression" (entitled “If I May Be So Bold”) about wrestling with the judgments of others and about speaking out about injustices. We asked him what the essay meant to him and if it’s been easier to deal with the assumptions of others since conceptualizing his essay.

“In the last couple of years, it’s been something that I’ve wrestled with more. Ya' know, really to me, what I was struggling with was the fear of judgment for allowing yourself to be seen in whatever that is. Whatever side of the political spectrum you're on, as a songwriter, as an artist, it’s something.”

“Do you allow your voice to be silent? There is going to be blowback and there are going to be people who do not want to hear you express what you have to say if it doesn’t fit their narratives of what they want or of what they expect out of you. And for me, there was a certain part of me that allowed or played along with that out of a fear of losing my audience, which, I did not take for granted that I had an audience. And so, I didn’t necessarily show who I was or challenge them for fear that they would abandon me. I also had a fear of just general conflict. It’s not an area that I’m comfortable [with], personally or professionally, of being criticized or of being attacked. So, I had chosen many ways to not put myself out there in hopes of avoiding that. But what I realized in doing so was that I sort of compromised who I was and also allowed people to have a perception or an image of me that I was not comfortable with them having.”

“So these are fairly new realizations for me and I’m still figuring out how to deal with that on a day-to-day basis.”

Carll said that the essay was his way of announcing this to others and to himself, but to also remind himself that he has thought his decisions through. He hopes that others will connect with the essay but that it was, first and foremost, for him. He doesn’t want the fear of what others might say to influence his music.

“That will be a process. I can’t say that it’s easy or second nature at this point but one step at a time. The first step was just sittin’ down to acknowledge that.”

We asked Carll if this process may impact his songwriting and music.

“What I didn’t want to do was allow fear to control what I do and don’t do. What I want is for my interests and my curiosity and my ability to live with myself and the standards that I hold for myself to dictate that.”

He told us that he wants to be able to follow his own interests with his music, whether that be about politics or even balloon animals, and stay true to himself. He believes that having dialogues with others is important and that as someone with a platform, he would rather speak with people about disagreements instead of being shut down or having to shut others down.

“That's something I‘m becoming aware of -- there are some people who just want to shut you down because it makes them uncomfortable or because they have their own agenda and you not having a voice is part of it or is detrimental to that. That’s the thing that I realized was starting to happen with me. I was starting to have the feeling that I should shutter my voice 'because it’s not worth the blowback that I will receive,' and that’s not my personality.”

Carll said that he doesn’t thrive on conflict but he knows to anticipate it as audiences may not always reflect his views: however, it's worth rediscovering a new relationship with his audiences. It’s an opportunity for growth and helps him to encourage audiences to be respectful to each other.

Tickets for the concert are $20 and can be bought online through the Blind Pig website or at the door.

The Blind Pig is located at 208 S. First St.

