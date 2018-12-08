Sip and Shop on Friday at Teaspressa

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Dec. 14, sip on one of Teaspressa’s signature tea lattes as you shop crafts and goods made by local artists.

From 2 to 7 p.m., Teaspressa will host the first of many Sip and Shop pop-ups over the upcoming months. Join Payton Cook Art in decorating the perfect holiday ornament for $20 or browse art by Wendell McCay, our friend Jocelyn Edin and Kennedy Martin, among others.

Pick up some perfectly petaled paper flowers from Marie Louise Otto, some sweet, sweet honey from Hey Honey or geode trinkets from Abandoned Roots.

As an added bonus, all Teaspressa drinks are $1 off, and donuts are just $1. We recommend the London Fog.

A ruby bagel at Teaspressa. Photo credit | Teaspressa Facebook page

Other Sip and Shops are anticipated to take place Jan. 11, Feb. 8 and March 8, 2019. For other events, like its weekly yoga classes, visit the Teaspressa (Ann Arbor) Facebook page.

Haven't heard of Teaspressa? Check out Sarah’s introduction to the newest of Ann Arbor’s tea cafes.

Teaspressa is located at 414 S Main St, unit 115B. Look for the neon C'est la Tea sign!

