Six alternative ways to spend Halloween in Ann Arbor this year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - With Halloween happening on a Thursday this year, finding work-friendly events can be a challenge. For those looking to avoid too much candy or Halloween drinks, here are six ways to celebrate spooky season.

The Diag

Oct. 29 - noon to 5 p.m.

Join the Blood Battle and defeat Ohio State University by donating blood. Schedule an appointment to donate blood between Oct. 29 and Nov. 27 to help the Wolverines defeat their rivals. At the Blood Battle Kick-Off, there will be five Brutus the Buckeye pinatas for attendees to interact with.

This event is free. Blood donation appointments can be made by entering the "goblue" promo on the Red Cross website.

Graduate Ann Arbor

Oct. 29 -- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn how to read tarot cards at the Graduate downtown. In the Allen Rumsey Cocktail Lounge, attendees will receive their own tarot card decks as well as a deck cheat sheet. Complimentary snacks and drinks will be supplied as attendees are walked through the history of tarot reading.

Tickets are $15 and can be bought here.

Blind Pig

Oct. 29 -- 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Three bands will provide the background music to three spooky silent films while hidden behind a screen. The bands are King Under the Mountain (metal), Triangulations (experimental) and Vapourbile.

Cover for the event is $10 and tickets can be bought online in advance. The event is for those 18 years and older.

aUM Yoga

Oct. 30 - 7:10 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

Get a freaky groove going with glow sticks at aUM. Perform vinyasa yoga as you try to Namaste away from Halloween temptations.

Preregistration for the event is suggested and can be done through the aUM website. This event costs $20.

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase

Oct. 30 -- 7:45 p.m.

Thirty comedians have 90 seconds each to make audiences giggle and guffaw. After being rated by a panel of judges, the comedians with the four best scores will perform another 90-second set and one will be crowned the winner

Hosted by Bret Hayden, tickets for the Comedy Rumble are $10 and can be bought in advance or at the door.

Detroit Street Filling Station

Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Step into a spooky situation at the Kerrytown vegan eatery. To celebrate Halloween, games will be played from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and there will live music from Ki5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A costume contest is also anticipated.

The buffet dinner costs $15.

