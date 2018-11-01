Seven sweet places to grab a tasty treat in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - With plenty of eateries and cafes, it's no wonder that Ann Arbor also has some of the best pastry shops and bakeries around. But doughnut take our word for it. Try seven of our mouth-watering favorite places to get a yummy treat or to satisfy your bread craving.

Le Bon Macaron

209 South 4th Ave.

Having started out in Grand Rapids more than five years ago, the Ann Arbor Le Bon Macaron is the second shop owned by everyone’s favorite Francophile family. With a pristine, white and exposed brick interior, the Ann Arbor macaron shop has rows and rows of adorable, perfectly circular macarons of every color. Pair up a macaron (our favorite is pistachio) with an affogato or latte and take a few Instagram-able pics.

Avalon Cafe and Kitchen

120 East Liberty St.

Michigan's famous, Avalon Cafe and Kitchen has hands-down some of the best bread on the east side of the state. With chewy sourdoughs, dark rye breads and “Fancy Pants Breads” like Cherry Walnut and Second Avenue Scallion Dill, the smells that come out of Avalon are sure to make your mouth water. On top of also having cookies and other sweets, Avalon also offers vegan cookies for those with dietary restrictions.

Yoon’s Bakery

2775 Plymouth Rd.

A Korean take on a French bakery, Yoon’s Bakery is an exact replica of bakeries that can be found in Seoul. With delicious buns stuffed with red bean paste, cute egg tarts and fried croquettes, Yoon’s Bakery has something for everyone. Try the Soboro bread for a Korean take on Streusel bread or a Panko Sausage Baked Hotdog.

Cupcake Station

116 East Liberty St.

You can’t go wrong at the Cupcake Station. The E. Liberty shop has been serving cupcakes to Ann Arborites for more than 10 years. With 24 flavors being rotated and baked every day, you never have to worry about picking a favorite. Try the What's Up Doc with Nuts or PB&C. Not feeling adventurous? Cupcake Station has the classics too.

Delicious pasties. Credit | Pastry Peddler facebook page

Pastry Peddler

619 Packard St.

Pop over to the Packard pastry shop to nibble a croissant, pocket a pasty and drool over a cheese danish. Sadly, the shop, which has served Ann Arbor for 10 years, will be closing on November 17 so you need to stop in and get your baked goods while you can!

Zingerman’s Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Dr.

In true Zingerman fashion, Zingerman’s Bakehouse makes delectable breads, pastries, cakes, and more. With a rotating calendar of Special Bakes, such as Celebration Wreaths and Pumperknickel Raisin bread, you can find fantastic treats during every season at 3711 Plaza Drive. We recommend the sour cream coffee cake or babka.

Sweet Heather Anne

920 North Main St.

Looking for a custom cake that looks like painted marble? The artists at Sweet Heather Anne have got you covered. From customizable cakes to regular workshops about macarons and cookie decorating, the Ann Arbor-based sweet shop offers a plethora of glutenous goods like decorated sugar cookies or gilded shortbread. Check out their holiday dessert counter hours to stop by and try for yourself.



Bready for more? Learn how to decorate your cookies like a Pinterest pro with Sweet Heather Anne owner Heather Leavitt on Live in the D.

