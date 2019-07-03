Sixth annual YpsiTasty Grub Crawl highlights food culture in Ypsilanti

Ma Lou's is one of the restaurants participating in the YpsiTasty Grub Crawl. Credit: Ma Lou's

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Step out of Ann Arbor for the day and head to Ypsilanti on July 30 for the YpsiTasty Grub Crawl.

Hosted by the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber and Growing Hope, the YpsiTasty Grub Crawl showcases restaurants from Cross Street, Depot Town and downtown Ypsilanti.

Starting at 4 p.m., Grub Crawl attendees will start at an assigned location and move around Ypsilanti sampling offerings from participating restaurants.

Participating restaurants include:

Go Ice Cream

B-24's Espresso Bar Eats and Entertainment

Red Rock Downtown BBQ

Ma Lou's

Ypsilanti Farmers Markets - Downtown

Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse Sidetrack Bar and Grill

Ollie Food + Spirits

MAIZ Mexican Cantina

The Ypsilanti Food Co-Op

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Ypsi

VegoramaYpsi

STUFD

Early-bird tickets are $25 per adult and $5 per child under the age of 5. Prices will rise after July 16 to $30 for adults, $8 for children. Tickets can be purchased on the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber website.

YpsiTasty Grub Crawl will take place on July 30 in Ypsilanti. Credit | Ann Arbor/ Ypsilanti Regional Chamber, Growing Hope

More about Growing Hope

Growing Hope is a nonprofit organization that aims to break down racial, social, language, class and mobility barriers within the Ypsilanti community, which prevent some from accessing local and affordable food. It offers support, resources and education for those interested in participating in local food systems and production.

