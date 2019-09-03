Skate for free on Customer Appreciation Day at Veterans Memorial Pool and Ice Arena. Credit | MaxPixel

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sept. 21., the Ann Arbor community is encouraged to skate for free at Veterans Memorial Pool and Ice Arena in Ann Arbor.

To celebrate Customer Appreciation Day from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m, skating admission will be waived for ice skaters big and small.

Complimentary refreshments from the City of Ann Arbor Department of Parks and Recreation will be available during the celebration.

For those without their own skates, a pair can be rented for $3.

Can't make it on Customer Appreciation Day? The ice arena is open Tuesdays from 1:20 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Adult skating is available Mondays through Wednesdays from 11:10 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adult admission is usually $5 to $6, while children and seniors receive a discount admission of $4 to $5.

For more information about the ice arena, visit its website.

Veterans Memorial Pool and Ice Arena is located at 2150 Jackson Ave.

