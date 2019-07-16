Sneak a peek at food vendors on Main Street at Ann Arbor Art Fair

Hungry during the Art Fair? Head to Main St. to get some street food. Photo | MaxPixel

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - While eating at a restaurant in Ann Arbor is a joyous experience, getting a table or reservations downtown can be especially tricky during the Art Fair season.

Skip the long lines and wait times by hitting up one (or many) or these food vendors during this year's Ann Arbor Art Fair.

From island noodles and loaded fries to smoothies in hollowed-out pineapples and puffy pancakes, here are this year’s food vendors on Main Street.

100% Grassfed

Chan’s Concessions

Cheese Street

Curbside Eatery

Get Loaded

Greek Tavern

Island Delights

Island Noodles JI Concessions

Mediterranean Cuisine

Ray’s Red Hots

Slows To Go

The Nut House

Tropic Love/Luv Puffs

Uncle Bill’s Taco Wagon



Not sure where to go?

All of the Main Steet vendors are in the section of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair between the Ann Arbor Art Center and Grange Kitchen & Bar.

Look for the green-and-white knife-and-fork icon on the Ann Arbor Art Fair map.

Our tip: While most vendors are likely to take cards, bring some cash just in case machines go down or the card lines are long. You'll get your food faster!



Don’t feel like street food? Read Four fairs, one event, hundreds of restaurants: recommendations for Ann Arbor Art Fair first-timers to get some ideas.

