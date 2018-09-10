Take Your Game to the Next Level with These Four DMC Services

Sponsored content written by DMC, a 4Frenzy sponsor.

The boys of summer will soon be saying goodbyes, but Detroit’s winter warriors are already

warming up, and runners are just inches away from our fair city’s big race.

As the official Healthcare Services Provider of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, and the

Detroit Free Press Marathon, the Detroit Medical Center is an avid supporter of staying active.

Whether young or old, whether on a court or a field or a rink, friendly competition is a fantastic

way to support a healthy lifestyle.

We want to help you stay fit and focused on your game, whatever sport you choose. That’s

why we offer a myriad of healthcare services to prevent and treat athletic injuries as well as

improving your physical skill sets. Here are a few of the services we provide for the Detroit

metro area.

Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

No matter how young or healthy you are—or how much you train your body—injuries can

happen at any time and to anyone. Fortunately, DMC’s network of experts is well trained to

address every musculoskeletal condition you might sustain.

If your injury requires surgery, you’re in good hands. Our surgical specialists are well versed in

common but complex sports injuries like ACL reconstruction, torn meniscus repair, or rotator

cuff repair. Additionally, we offer many non-surgical procedures like TenexHealth TX™, which

provides minimally invasive relief for a number of issues that cause tendon pain including

tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, swimmer’s shoulder, and more.

Whether you’re attempting to interpret your injury symptoms or actively seeking treatment,

we’re with you every step of the way.

Concussion Management Program

When it comes to head injuries, it can be difficult to self-diagnose your condition. Symptoms

can even creep up or heighten days or weeks after the injury, and any number of symptoms

may be an indicator that you’re dealing with a concussion.

Brain injuries are extremely serious, and this treatment protocol is becoming increasingly

important across all sports. That’s why we’ve created a program within our Sports Medicine

program focused solely on concussion management that can be tailored to patients of all ages.

Don’t just shrug it off, even if you’re dealing with one or two symptoms—consult a professional

and make sure your brain can heal properly.

Event Medical Coverage

Just like any illness or injury, the best treatment for an athletic incident is immediate treatment.

That’s why the DMC Sports Medicine team is available for on-site event coverage of a wide

range of sporting events.

Our certified and licensed athletic trainers will conduct pre-event taping for all athletes to help

prevent injuries, and should injuries still occur, they will evaluate and provide first aid for any

affliction that’s immediately treatable and refer the most efficient emergency room, urgent care

facility, or physician as needed. No matter how safe you and your teammates play it, you’ll

never be more prepared than with an athletic trainer on the sidelines.

Sports Performance Academy

Want to know the safest way to play the game you love? Playing it the right way, of course.

Whether you’re a novice looking to learn the ropes or an avid athlete trying to reach the height

of your skill set, our Sports Performance Academy is designed to give you a boost through

performance enhancement instruction—especially if you’re recovering from an injury.

Our team offers Sport Specific Training for individuals or groups, designed to improve strength,

speed, agility, quickness, flexibility, and endurance. These programs generally last 8–12 weeks.

Additionally, we offer Team Training to address team needs through tailor-made instruction,

conditioning, and performance screenings. And if you’re trying to take your game to the next

level, our Individual Athlete Assessments will provide a rigorous program to help you excel at

your sport of choice and understand your place among the professionals. We even offer

Coaches’ Clinics to help instructors become better leaders for their teams.

Whether you’re trying to improve your performance or recover from an injury, the DMC Sports Medicine network can help you get better.

