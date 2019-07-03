3-star DE Kris Jenkins Jr. commits to Michigan football over 8 other Big Ten schools

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Three-star defensive end Kris Jenkins Jr. committed to Michigan football Wednesday, pikcing the Wolverines over eight other Big Ten schools.

Jenkins is the son of former Maryland defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Sr., a second-round draft pick in 2001. The elder Jenkins played 10 seasons in the NFL, making four Pro Bowls and twice landing on the All-Pro first team.

Jenkins Jr. is the No. 28 strong-side defensive end in the 2020 class, the No. 17 player from Maryland and the No. 594 overall prospect, according to 247 Sports.

Jenkins had scholarship offers from eight other Big Ten schools: Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Indiana, Purdue and Rutgers. He also received offers from Virginia Tech, Boston College, Syracuse and North Carolina.

Michigan, Northwestern and Maryland were considered the favorites to land Jenkins. He announced his commitment to the Wolverines at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday on Twitter.

I am beyond blessed. I wouldn’t be here without support from God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates.



Jenkins is the 22nd player to commit to Michigan's 2020 class, which is ranked No. 6 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten. The class includes 10 four-stars and 12 three-stars.

Jenkins joins four-star Braiden McGregor and three-star Aaron Lewis as defensive end commits in the 2020 class.

