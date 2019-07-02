4-star Honolulu WR Roman Wilson commits to Michigan football over host of Pac-12 schools

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Four-star Honolulu wide receiver Roman Wilson committed to Michigan football Tuesday over several of the top schools in the Pac-12.

Wilson is the No. 3 player from the state of Hawaii, the No. 59 receiver in the 2020 class and the No. 312 player in the country, according to 247 Sports.

He made the announcement at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday via Twitter video.

Wilson chose the Wolverines over a host of Pac-12 schools, including Oregon, UCLA, Cal, Arizona State, Colorado and Washington. He also had scholarship offers from Wisconsin, BYU and hometown Hawaii.

Speed is Wilson's greatest weapon. He ran a verified 4.37-second 40-meter dash and a 3.96-second shuttle run at The Opening Regional.

Wilson's commitment gives Michigan two wide receivers in the 2020 class. Four-star A.J. Henning -- the No. 16 receiver in the class -- committed last week.

Jim Harbaugh now has 21 players in his 2020 class -- 10 four-stars and 11 three-stars.

It's the No. 6 recruiting class in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten.

Michigan has landed 11 commitments since Sunday, June 23, after a weekend loaded with official visitors. Wilson is the fifth four-star to commit during that span.

