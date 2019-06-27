4-star running back Blake Corum commits to Michigan football over Ohio State, others

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football continued its recruiting hot streak Thursday, landing four-star running back Blake Corum over Ohio State and several others.

Corum made the announcement at 1:47 p.m. Thursday via Twitter video.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound running back is the No. 202 overall player in the 2020 class, according to 247 Sports. He is the No. 17 running back and No. 8 player from Maryland.

Ohio State, LSU, Southern Cal and Kentucky were considered among his finalists. He also had scholarship offers from Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska and dozens of other schools.

It's the second straight day Michigan has landed a four-star offensive skill player. Four-star receiver A.J. Henning announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Wednesday.

Since Michigan's massive recruiting weekend ended four days ago, nine players have committed to the 2020 class -- five four-stars and four three-stars.

Michigan has the No. 8 recruiting class in the country, with eight four-stars and 10 three-stars currently committed. It's the No. 2 class in the Big Ten behind Ohio State.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.