AFC Ann Arbor adds local player Julia Crowe to inaugural women's team

ANN ARBOR - As announcements continue to trickle in on which players have signed with AFC Ann Arbor's first-ever women's team, the club announced the signing of Ann Arbor native Julie Crowe on Monday.

The defender said she is "most excited to just play in my hometown again, with its name on my jersey."

Her soccer roots run deep here in town, and it was assistant coach Barry Scott who encouraged her to try club soccer starting in third grade. She played for the Michigan Jaguars for five seasons, and helped the team to two Premier MRL Championships and two State Cup Championships, while also competing at the 2015 nationals.

At Pioneer High School, Crowe was a four-year letter winner. She gained second-team All-State honors in her senior year after scoring nine goals and delivering five assists during her final season.

At the collegiate level, Crowe spent her freshman year playing with the Akron Zips and transferred to Michigan State University, where she is now finishing up her junior year. Crowe has played several 90-minute appearances for the Spartans defense.

"I haven’t been able to play for Ann Arbor since high school and I am very excited to do it again," she said in a statement. A self-described tough player, Crowe is a versatile outside back who also makes herself present in the offense. "I hope that this will help the Mighty Oak during their inaugural season!"

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.