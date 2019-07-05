AFC Ann Arbor to face off against Detroit City FC Sunday

ANN ARBOR - The Mighty Oak's second-to-last home game is going to be a big one.

See them play rivals Detroit City FC at Concordia University on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

With the 2019 National Premier Soccer League Great Lakes Conference regular season nearing its end, AFC Ann Arbor is hoping to tally another win against Le Rouge.

AFC's all-time time record versus Detroit: four wins, two draws and two losses.

Featuring fun for the whole family, there will be foot darts for the little ones and several food options, including Detroit Dough and Hello Ice Cream trucks in addition to other concessions.

For the adults, beer and wine can now be purchased at home matches.

Buy tickets here.

So go yell "Come on You Might Oak" at the top of your lungs and show your support in this anticipated match in Ann Arbor.

