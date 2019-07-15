AFC Ann Arbor to host NPSL playoffs Tuesday at Concordia University

ANN ARBOR - AFC Ann Arbor will host the Rochester Lancers at Concordia University on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in a Midwest Region quarterfinal.

With a 2-0 victory against Toledo Villa FC on Friday, the Mighty Oak secured a spot in the 2019 NPSL Midwest Regionals -- a 4-for-4 achievement in the soccer club's history.

So what does this game mean? If AFC defeats Rochester, it will push through to the regional semifinals.

"We are happy to represent the club and community in the playoffs," head coach Eric Rudland said in a statement. "It's great to have another home match for our fans to attend and we are hopefully able to push through to the regional semifinals. I've told our men to enjoy the moment and make the most of our playoff run."

Tickets can be purchased here in advance.

Pricing:

Adults: $10

Youth: $7

Kids 3 and under are free

All memberships will be honored; no ticket purchase required

Tickets can be purchased at the gate (opens at 5:30 p.m.)

Vendors will include:

Detroit Dough

Hello Ice Cream

Gabriel's Tacos

Come on, you Mighty Oak!

