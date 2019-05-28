Ann Arbor Ice Cube to host Under-18 Men's World Championship in 2020

ANN ARBOR - An international championship will be coming to town next spring.

On Friday, it was announced that the International Ice Hockey Federation chose the Ann Arbor Ice Cube and the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth -- with seating for 3,800 -- as its host venues for the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey Under-18 Men's World Championship.

According to MiHockey, the venues will become Team USA's home ice, since most of the players at Worlds are also in USA Hockey's National Team Development Program.

Game dates will be announced in September following the federation's Semi-Annual Congress.

See the IIHF's official release.

