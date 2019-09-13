Ann Arbor's State Street District hosting downtown watch party for Michigan vs. Wisconsin game

ANN ARBOR - It's the ultimate watch party, and it's in downtown Ann Arbor.

After a bye week, Michigan fans will be anxious to see how the Wolverines fare on the field after two nail-biting wins that many have called "underwhelming."

On Saturday, Sept. 21, head over to State Street between Liberty and William streets to cheer on the Wolverines as they take on the Wisconsin Badgers at Madison's Camp Randall Stadium.

There, you will find:

Two mega 15-foot-by-8-foot LED screens

A beer garden

Retail pop-up tents

Screenings of other college games throughout the day

The festivities, hosted by the State Street District, will kick off at 10 a.m.

To learn more about the State Street District and its events, visit statestreetdistrict.org.

