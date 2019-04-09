Concordia University Ann Arbor summer sports camp registration now open

ANN ARBOR - The weather is warming up and Concordia University Ann Arbor has opened registration for its Cardinal summer sports camps for elementary, middle and high schoolers.

According to CUAA, athletic campers can participate, "in a fun and competitive Christian environment."

This summer, there are six different sports designed for grade levels two through 12 to choose from. Each camp will focus on helping attendees build character, develop skills and learn teamwork.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from CUAA coaches and athletes, as they work closely with the youth.

Below are the summer 2019 Cardinal sports camps:

Football (grades 9-12): May 11, July 14

Men’s lacrosse (grades 9-12): June 14

Women’s lacrosse (grades 9-12): June 18

Volleyball (grades 2-8): July 8-12

Basketball (grades 2-8): July 15-19

Cheer (grades 9-12): July 26-28

Register here

For more information, visit www.concordiacardinals.com. Have questions? Contact Kyle Thoms at Kyle.Thoms@cuaa.edu or 734-545-4358.

This story is sponsored by Concordia University Ann Arbor.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.